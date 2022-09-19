FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care.

A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday.

“I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it was coming from,” said Greg, a resident.

First responders pulled a female dog from the storm drain off Melrose Circle, after finding her partially submerged in water.

“They look in the drain, and I kept hearing bark, bark,” said Greg. “I said last night, this dog keeps barking, but I don’t know where he’s at.”

Neighbors told first responders they heard whimpers and cries for several days but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from until Monday morning.

Someone was walking around the neighborhood, heard the cries and then looked down.

“You can hear the echo, like it was an echo sounding like she was just out,” said Jordan.

It’s unclear how she ended up there or for how long she had been inside the storm drain before Jordan found her.

“I took a shortcut this morning, and that’s how we ended up finding her,” he said, “so it was basically like God.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the pup to the Humane Society of Broward, where she was checked out by a vet and given the name Nana.

“She’s really skinny, but other than that she seems very sweet,” said veterinarian Dr. Alyssa Dayton. “The rest of her physical is relatively normal, so she will kind of get increments of food for the next couple of days until we can give her her full meals again, and that’s just to make sure she doesn’t get too much food to fast.”

“It’s a horrible situation, but thank God she survived,” said Greg.

If you recognize Nana or would to adopt her, she will be up for adoption by this weekend, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.