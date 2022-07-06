FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is recovering thanks to a good Samaritan who found her suffering in a hot car.

The South Florida man was walking past a parked car when he spotted the dog in bad shape all alone inside. Law enforcement and fire rescue were able to get her out.

“Her prognosis is severely guarded; that means she might not make it,” said a veterinarian at Deer Run Animal Hospital. “Six to eight percent she’s dehydrated, not more or she is emaciated. Probably hasn’t eaten in, gosh knows how long.”

The prognosis is heartbreaking as the dog was rescued Wednesday morning from a hot car in Fort Lauderdale. The dog was found dehydrated and hungry but is now in good hands at Deer Run Animal Hospital.

“No one deserves that,” said Brian.

Brian, along with his neighbors, spotted the car with the dog inside parked out front of their condo off Northwest Third Terrace and 17th Place. The car’s owner was nowhere to be found.

Not wasting any time, they called 911.

“The dog was in bad shape. It was covered in feces,” said Brian.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to free the four-legged friend, and police later dropped her off to volunteers with iHeart Animal Rescue. They believe that she had not been fed for weeks and was around 20 to 30 pounds underweight.

“She’ll be taken care of. We’re going to do everything we can,” said Cindy Mucciaccio, of iHeart Animal Rescue.

“She needs a lot of work, diagnostics, IV fluid, antibiotics, food,” said the veterinarian.

Despite the odds, volunteers are holding onto hope.

“I think we can bring her back,” said Mucciaccio. “As long as we have the funds and the donations, we will be able to help her.”

The owner of the car did eventually show up, but it remains unclear who is the actual owner of the dog.

Police are still investigating.

To donate or help fund the dog’s recovery with iHeart Animal Rescue, click here.

