FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a dog in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a fire broke out inside of a food truck and spread to a home.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the food truck was parked next to a house near Northwest 22nd Street and 26th Avenue when it ignited, Thursday night

The flames then spread to the house.

Firefighters responded to the home just after 8:15 p.m. and heard the canine barking inside.

Crews went inside the house and managed to find the dog and get it out.

“Fire rescue, they went inside. I guess they heard him barking. They kept asking, ‘Was anybody in the house?'” said a neighbor. “I said, ‘I don’t know.’ They went inside and got the dog out and asked if we could hold on to him until the neighbors come back.”

The dog appeared to be unharmed.

No one was home at the time.

There is no word as to what caused the food truck to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.