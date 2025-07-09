DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is recovering at an animal hospital after being found suffering from severe injuries by a Hollywood resident.

Maribel Diaz, who lives in the area, said she spotted the dog tied up against a fence in the Driftwood neighborhood in Hollywood on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that that poor animal was left right there just to die,” said Diaz.

iHeart Animal Rescue stepped in to help bring the pit bull mix to Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach.

“I know that he’s probably been through a lot. He was found outside, likely he’s been in the sun for quite a bit of time, he’s also pretty malnourished,” said doctor Sarah Gangadin.

On top of what vets said may be a skin disease, they’re taking a closer look at his hind legs on what appears to be possible bite marks where the dog has heavy swelling.

“We don’t know if he was used as a bait dog, so we are pretty concerned with that and we are trying to treat him for all of the possibilities,” said Gangadin.

The dog, who staff have now named Teddy Bear, is believed to be around a year old.

iHeart Animal Rescue said they can’t imagine what Teddy Bear has gone through and that they’ve filed a police report as a precaution.

“This dog had to be tied up somewhere where he couldn’t get away from the sun burning him and, you know, being in a situation where he got the bite marks on his legs and just a puppy, I mean, this is, a dog shouldn’t look like this at 10 months old,” said Cindy Mucciaccio.

Despite the severity of his injuries, doctors said Teddy Bear has been very affectionate and kind.

“Even if the owner hits them or hurts them, they’re still wagging their tail and happy when the owner comes home and that’s the same with him. He’s still happy and he just wants the attention and he just wants to kiss you,” said Gangadin. “He’s been such a loving and kind dog. He’s super warm and loving to everybody.”

Doctors at the animal hospital said Teddy Bear has a long road to recovery, but after his immediate injuries are treated, they will be looking for a medical foster who would help him continue his recovery until they can find a permanent home for him.

If you’re interested in donating to help cover the expenses for his treatment such as laser therapy and recovery, you can donate to iHeart Animal Rescue here.

