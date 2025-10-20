DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lucky dog is on the road to recovery after a trailer fire almost took his life.

Davie Fire Rescue officials responded to a kitchen fire early Saturday morning at the 11300 block of Southwest Ninth Court.

Upon arrival, crews found a Great Dane unresponsive inside the home.

Fire crews pulled him out of the home and quickly provided him oxygen.

Soon enough, the dog was able to regain consciousness and has now begun to recover.

Officials shared photos of the rescued dog with 7News.

No injuries were reported.

A family of four along with their two cats and recovering dog have been displaced as a result of the fire.

