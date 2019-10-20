Dog pulled from burning shed in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a dog after a shed in the backyard of a Lauderhill home went up in flames.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4500 block of Northwest 26th Street, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters pulled the pet to safety after battling the fierce flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.