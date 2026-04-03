HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog and his owner needed to be rescued after they fell into a canal during their routine afternoon walk.

The walk took a terrifying turn on Thursday afternoon when Cookie, the dog, fell into the water.

Diana, his owner, quickly reacted by jumping inside to save him, but soon found out she was unable to get out herself.

Thankfully, neighbors who watched the incident unfold called 911 for help.

First responders rushed to the area in Hallandale Beach and helped save the day. A video shows rescue crews using a ladder to pull the pair out of the canal.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, Diana said she has no idea how 6-year-old Cookie wound up in the water.

“I didn’t see how he slipped; he probably just, maybe his legs just went away, and he fell, but he fell behind me,” she said.

She said her dog started to panic and decided to jump. Afraid he was going to swim away, she jumped right behind him.

“I was just panicking, I didn’t know what to do, just jump over there, and I didn’t have my phone,” said Diana.

She’s thankful her neighbors were there to help as Cookie tried to swim over her and she struggled to stay afloat.

“I don’t know what we would do without help,” she said.

When first responders arrived, Diana said they wanted her to get out first, but she refused until Cookie had gotten out.

“I told them I’m not getting out of the water before my dog. I was asking them to take the dog out, and then me,” said Diana.

After everything, she’s happy that she and Cookie are safe and sound, and thankful for those who made the rescue operation a walk in the park.

“I really like to say thank you to the neighbors, and if the neighbors didn’t help me, then I don’t know what to do. And the firefighters too, I’m glad they asked my dog as I asked them,” said Diana.

The owner said that, moving forward, she’ll be more careful when walking her dog, as he is a big, clumsy boy.

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