FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner opened fire during a brawl involving several dogs in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, striking four of them, two fatally, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to reports of shots fired along the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said at least five dogs were engaged in a fight, and when one of the dogs bit one of the owners, another dog owner pulled out a firearm and began shooting, striking four of the canines.

Two dogs were pronounced dead on scene, and police transported the two others to a local veterinarian hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the deceased dogs lay covered with yellow tarps on a grassy area next to a property.

Detectives said the dog owner who was bitten was trying to break up the fight. Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue treated him at the scene, and he went with his other two dogs to the animal hospital.

Officers with FLPD’s Animal Crimes Unit were seen approaching the bodies of the two dogs killed to remove them from the scene, as they attempt to determine the exact circumstances that led up to this shooting.

Detectives said everyone involved with this incident is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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