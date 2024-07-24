FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner wants answers after her beloved dog was shot and killed outside her home Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a reported shooting involving a dog in the area of 1200 block of NW 9th Street just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog owner, Denise Sims, said she couldn’t find her dog, Pup Pup, and went outside to look for her. That’s when she found her 15-year-old Yorkie mix lying underneath a tree on her neighbor’s lawn suffering from a gunshot wound.

“She was breathing a little bit but the next thing I know she took her last breath and that was it,” she said.

Denise said Pup Pup had been shot two times. Her small body succumbed to the wounds before Denise had a chance to get her to an animal hospital.

“Like losing one of my kids,” she said. “She’s the goodest dog I ever had.”

While Pup Pup was covered under a tree, FLPD began an investigation.

The owner said she’s had Pup Pup since she was a year old and knows she wouldn’t harm anybody.

“She don’t harm nobody, all she wants to be is petted and that’s about it,” said Denise.

She said she can’t even understand why someone would want to hurt her little dog but hopes police finds who did it.

“Everywhere I moved she was there,” said Denise. “When I came to Fort Lauderdale she was there with me. I came all the way from Pompano. All she wanted was a little pet, rub, pet and that’s all it takes for her. Don’t make no sense. Do right for Jesus instead of doing wrong for the devil.”

FLPD is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

