DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found in a heartbreaking condition is on the mend after getting some much-needed care at a South Florida animal hospital.

The animal, named Dixie, was dumped near a busy street in Deerfield Beach, but staff at IHeart Animal Rescue said that initially it wasn’t the plan.

“I just can’t believe that we said we would take it the next day and they dumped it,” said IHeart Animal Rescue co-founder Cindy Mucciaccio.

Dixie was then found by two women, Danielle Olivier and Susan Garcia, who knew immediately she needed medical help.

“Here comes this dog next to me, and I’m like, ‘Where’d you come from?” said Olivier. “It was horrible.”

“Yeah, it was disgusting. You could tell right away that it was worse, just from overnight,” said Garcia.

After calling several places earlier this week, the women and IHeart Animal Rescue connected.

Officials then connected Dixie with Dr. Sarah Gangadin at Deer Run Animal Hospital, who performed her surgery.

“This is definitely not comfortable. You know, part of her body is outside of her body, that’s supposed to be inside her body, and also having a urinary tract infection that most females have, I’m sure is uncomfortable, but then having this prolapse on top of it is definitely painful,” said Gangadin on the dog’s condition.

Mucciaccio said she’s glad everyone came together to help Dixie, who was in very bad shape.

“We just want to save them, and we want to help them, and it feels good because, you know, that dog would not have lasted on Dixie Highway like that,” she said.

Now, Dixie is on the road to recovery at Deer Run Animal Hospital.

“She is such a sweet girl, and she’s always wagging her tail. She’s never shown any signs of aggression. She gives lots of kisses and love to everyone,” said Gangadin.

Everyone who played a part in Dixie’s recovery gathered at the animal hospital on Friday to see her progress.

Officials with iHeart say donations from the community are one way they can continue helping save animals like Dixie.

“Donating to the rescue, donating to the animal hospital, whatever makes them feel more comfortable, because all the money goes to the animals,” said Mucciaccio.

Those who love Dixie said a family is already set up to foster her.

“Somebody deserves this dog. Somebody deserves this dog, for sure,” said Garcia.

Officials urge anyone looking to foster or adopt their animals or donate to either organization to contact them.

Donate to iHeart Animal Rescue here or directly to Deer Run Animal Hospital at 954-421-2244.

