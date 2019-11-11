Dog missing after running away during mugging in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police need help locating a dog who went missing after his owner got mugged in Wilton Manors.

A man was walking his dog Petey in the area of Wilton Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Monday, when he got mugged.

Petey, a black and brown small dog, ran off during the incident and hasn’t been seen since.

Lost Dog: We’re asking for your help in locating a male dog w/black & brown hair named “Petey”. He went missing this morning around 5am at the corner of Wilton Dr & NE 6 Ave. If you have seen or have information about where he is pls call us 954-390-2150 or 954-764-HELP(4357). pic.twitter.com/c5wNcw1Mu3 — Wilton Manors PD (@WMPD411) November 11, 2019

If you have seen Petey or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.

