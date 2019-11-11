Dog missing after running away during mugging in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police need help locating a dog who went missing after his owner got mugged in Wilton Manors.
A man was walking his dog Petey in the area of Wilton Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Monday, when he got mugged.
Petey, a black and brown small dog, ran off during the incident and hasn’t been seen since.
If you have seen Petey or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.
