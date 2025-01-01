HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found tied to a stop sign in a Hollywood neighborhood has been reunited with his owner, thanks to the actions of a good Samaritan.

The gray and white senior canine was found abandoned early Wednesday morning, at the corner of West Park Road and North 34th Avenue, following a night filled with fireworks.

Lori Baer told 7News she spotted the dog at around 5 a.m.

“I don’t know who would do something like that, and I was horrified,” she said. “It had to have been here, you know, at least two or three hours.”

With help from Hollywood Police, Baer and her neighbors came to the dog’s rescue.

All day Wednesday, he hung out by Baer’s backyard, with food, water and a soft place to sit.

Baer said she initially heard nonstop barking.

“After like a half hour, I said, ‘Something’s wrong,'” she said.

Baer said she went outside.

“Even though it was dark, I could make out that there was a dog tied to the stop sign,” she said.

Baer said she kept the dog safe and started searching for his owner or a family willing to care for him.

Minutes after 7News’ story aired, just after 4:30 p.m., the owner of the dog came forward.

7News cameras captured the dog’s owner, Nayima Soto, moments after she was reunited with her precious pet.

“Oh, look at that tail,” said Baer.

Soto said the dog, named Bullet, had apparently gotten loose, and someone had tied him to the post.

“Thank you so much for finding my dog for me. I appreciate it,” she said.

Soto said Bullet escaped her backyard during the fireworks. She has no idea who tied him to the stop sign, but it probably helped to bring him home.

