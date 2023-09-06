DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found with his side sliced open on an interstate exit in Broward County is finally healing at an animal hospital, as authorities investigate what appears to be a horrific case of animal abuse.

The canine, since named Zeus by those who found him, was spotted on an Interstate 595 exit in Dania Beach, Tuesday night.

Now the animal is receiving the medical help he needs, thanks to good Samaritan Kay Khal.

“It’s really sad. I couldn’t leave this dog on the side of the road,” she said.

Khal said it was around 10:30 p.m. when she was headed east on I-595, and she took the exit to U.S. 1.

As she came around the curve, Khal said, she saw the young dog in the middle of the roadway, in an industrial area far from homes. It appears the animal was sliced and then dumped.

“His cuts were so bad, he would have bled out, or he would have died,” said Khal. “Somebody would have come around the corner and hit him.”

Khal and others stopped to get the dog into her vehicle and off to a veterinarian, with the help of iHeart Animal Rescue.

“We know that he’s in bad shape; he has a lot of blood loss,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue.

Zeus is being treated by Dr. Lance Weidenbaum at Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach.

“I think somebody just took a knife or sharp object and just went,” said Weidenbaum as he made a cutting motion with his hand. “He’s going to need major reconstructive surgery, which we’re going to do today.”

Zeus’ treatment will be expensive, and if he recovers, he will need a home. Khal said people can help by donating, fostering or adopting.

“You guys gotta help, because these poor animals, they’re helpless, and they’ll die without our help,” she said.

If you would like to donate to iHeart Animal Rescue, click here.

The people who found Zeus have filed a report with the Florida Highway Patrol.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.