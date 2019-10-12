Dog found covered in matted fur recovering at Lauderhill animal clinic

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a dog that she found in poor shape in a Broward residential neighborhood, and now the abandoned pup is on the road to recovery at a vet’s office in Lauderhill.

The staff at Animal Medical Center said the rescuer located the canine on a sidewalk near her home, at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

“Oh, it was really bad,” said veterinary tech Reannah Barr.

Head nurse Marsha Prince said the dog was covered with chunks of old matted hair.

“He was really full of fur, poop, pee, matted,” she said.

Barr said the good Samaritan initially didn’t even know it was a dog.

“She honestly had not idea what it even was because he was so matted,” she said.

The good Samaritan immediately got the male dog help. She took him to the Animal Medical Center.

“I’ve never seen it that bad before, and I’ve been in the business for about 14 years,” said Prince.

The animal was in such bad shape, it took Prince an hour to carefully groom him.

“With all the hair, I think it was double his weight, so it must have been pretty painful for him,” said Barr.

Prince said the dog is friendly and docile.

“You can pet him. He’s a cuddle bug, so he’s really nice,” she said.

Caretakers said the good Samaritan is reaching out on Nextdoor to see if anyone’s doorbell camera caught someone abandoning the dog in the neighborhood. They believe he must have been kept in a small confined space.

“He’s got a pretty bad eye infection, a pretty bad skin infection that he needs to be treated, but otherwise he needs a foster,” said Barr.

Veterinarians have named the dog Mattie. They said his health is improving every single day, and they hope they can help give him a better life in a new home.

“He’s ready to go to a foster home, and then as soon as we get everything treated, he needs to be adopted,” said Barr.

If you are interested in finding out how to apply to become a foster parent or to adopt pets like Mattie, or if you would like to help with Mattie’s medical care, click here.

