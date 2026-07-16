WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After months under the care of a medical foster in West Palm Beach, a French bulldog has made a total turnaround on her health after being found abandoned.

7News met up with Miracle the Dog and their foster owner, Amiee Galarza, to see how the animal had recovered since being found starved, dehydrated, and sick behind a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale in May.

It remains unclear how long Miracle was behind that store.

Initially, rescuers gave Miracle her name because they hoped she’d get one in the condition she was in.

“She’s not feeling where her paws are going,” said a doctor at the animal rescue.

“Unimaginable pain and suffering this dog went through to get to this point,” said iHeart Animal Rescue’s Cheryl Marrone.

During that time, Miracle was having seizures due to high sodium levels in her blood, something doctors were concerned about when it came to her overall health.

Galarza, a medical foster who specializes in medically fragile and paralyzed dogs, stepped in to help Miracle on her road to recovery. Although very weak, Miracle was able to leave the animal hospital and go home with the foster family.

“The day she came, she was lethargic. She could barely stand, couldn’t lift her head,” she said. “I was kind of hand-feeding her in the beginning. We started a feeding regimen. I was feeding her throughout the night.”

With the help of iHeart Animal Rescue, Galaraza was able to get treatment for Miracle, including veterinary, neurology, and dermatology services.

“A lot of her skin issues actually resolved on their own once she started taking in nutrition and her body was actually keeping in the nutrition,” she said.

Two months after being welcomed into Galarza’s home, Miracle appears to be another dog.

7News cameras captured her rolling on the floor and exploring and investigating parts of the home.

“This is– all day long she does this,” said Galarza.

Galarza said the dog has since gained 19 pounds and a whole new life.

One thing Miracle needed in the first few weeks, her foster family said, was space. Photos shared with 7News show the dog curled up in a corner of her bed.

Like, Miracle was abandoned behind the drug store, and she didn’t have much space to sleep or relax, so Galarza set up multiple beds around the living room so Miracle would have options.

“I knew we were going to be OK,” said Galarza. “She’s amazing. She’s puppy-like. She’s an awesome dog to go on walks with; she loves her outings. She’s good at all of her appointments, she loves the car ride, the golf course.”

Her foster family said potential adopters have shown interest in Miracle, but they are still accepting applications.

Click here to see all available cats and dogs for adoption at iHeart Animal Rescue.

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