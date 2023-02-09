HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved to death and loaded with parasites.

Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Staff from the rescue rushed him to a 24-hour emergency, where blood work, fluids and x-rays were done.

Augustin is currently being fostered while he recovers. The rescue says he has a very long recovery to walk or stand but is eating and drinking well.

The rescue plans to feed him Purina One puppy dry and wet food. They say if there is anything other than food that people want to donate, they can send those items to the rescue, located at 15484 SW 19th St. Miramar, FL 33054. Those wishing to financially help cover the costs of his recovery can send donations through Zelle-@weloveanimalsrescue.

