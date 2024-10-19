LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was shot and killed after it attacked a police officer in a Lauderhill neighborhood, injuring him, prompting the officer to open fire, officials said.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 4800 block of Northwest 18th Court, just across from Lauderhill 6-12 School, at around 9:20 p.m. on Friday.

According to detectives, officers pursuing an investigation arrived at a home, where they encountered the dog,

Detectuives said the canine attacked one of the officers, who fired his gun, striking the animal.

The dog died at the scene.

The officer was treated by fire rescue for some minor abrasions to his hand.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence near the home in question just after 11:30 p.m.

Crime scene investigators blocked off several blocks as they continued their investigation.

