FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Fort Lauderdale caught fire early Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 100 block of Southwest 21st Way at around 3 a.m.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the flames.

According to FLFR, firefighters rescued a dog from the home and attempted life-saving measures, but it did not survive.

Officials said no other injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

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