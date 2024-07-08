WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A house fire in Weston on Sunday night resulted in the death of a dog and a knee injury to a firefighter.

The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Winterberry Lane. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Firefighters immediately entered the residence, with teams battling the fire on both floors and conducting a thorough search for potential victims. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but a dog was found deceased.

Approximately 35 firefighters were involved, and the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. No civilians were injured, but one firefighter sustained a knee injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of four who live at the address. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

