FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet was trapped by flames in a home near Fort Lauderdale.

The house that caught fire is located in the Broadview Park neighborhood, near Southwest 50th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say the dog that was inside the home did not survive.

The residents were not there at the time.

Officials said it is too early to tell what ignited the blaze.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.