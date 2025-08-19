DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has died and a man is hospitalized after their Dania Beach house caught fire.

The flames broke out along North Park Road and Southwest 54th Place late Monday night.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing the fire.

While putting out the fire, crews found a man inside and rushed him to the hospital. His pet dog was also found in a kennel and would not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

