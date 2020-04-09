Doctors at Plantation hospital donate $60K in Publix gift cards to nurses, staff

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Doctors at a South Florida hospital showed their support to their staff during the coronavirus pandemic with a generous gift.

Physicians at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation donated $60,000 worth of Publix gift cards to nurses and support staff, Thursday.

The doctors are showing their appreciation for all the hard work the nurses are doing on the front lines of the outbreak.

