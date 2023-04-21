TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is sharing his horror days after he was pulled out of his car at gunpoint and taken during a chaotic and violent chase.

Dr. Emilian Christea was coming home from work when he had a terrifying run-in, and as people saw on live TV he was carjacked by a man with a gun.

The chase was first seen on 7News on Wednesday. It started in Miami-Dade, crossed into Broward and then sped into Palm Beach County before traversing back into Broward again.

Two people inside a stolen car drove dangerously and at incredibly high speeds.

The chase ended along Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, when one of the suspects got out of the car and stole Christea’s car.

The doctor told 7News Friday evening that he feared for the worst.

“A guy comes out. Comes with a machine gun, with a rifle, whatever it was, and points the gun towards me, ‘Get out of the car, get out of the car,’ and then some f-words there,” Christea said. “I was very scared. I thought for a moment to run away, and I just didn’t.”

After Christea’s car was jacked, police rammed into it to stop it.

One of the suspects ran off, swam across a canal and hid inside a home before he finally surrendered.

The second suspect was caught by police, near the scene of the carjacking.

Both face a slew of charges and remain behind bars.

