Doctor charged after allegedly leaving children in locked car at Hard Rock Hotel

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida doctor has been arrested and charged with child neglect.

7News cameras captured internal medicine physician Marieny Guimera-Revelo after she bonded out of jail in Pompano Beach, Monday night,

Hours earlier, she appeared before a judge. She faces two counts of child neglect.

Police said she left her two children in her car with the doors locked for about an hour while she went to gamble at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Guimera-Revelo was held on $30,000 bond.

