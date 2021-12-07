DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 46 years, police in Davie have finally solved a Jane Doe case, thanks to new technology.

Davie Police on Tuesday said they were able to identify the woman in the cold case that dates back to 1975 as Carolyn Dunn Moudy.

According to investigators, photos show an original composite sketch, and updated composite sketch and a photo of Moudy. The sketches are from Davie Police and a genealogist who came up with them by exhuming the body from Forest Lawn Cemetery in Davie.

Detectives found out that there was a Jane Doe that had been buried in the cemetery and reopened the case.

Crime scene technicians and forensic analysis estimated that the remains were that of a woman 15 to 27 years old. DNA was then extracted from those remains and sequencing was performed.

That’s where digital images were created and the photos were released last year to the public in hopes for a big clue.

The genealogist came in and created a family tree that dated back to the 1800s. The woman followed the tree and it ld them to a direct familial link with her daughter, Edna.

Edna, who joined detectives on Tuesday, said she is grateful for their years of hard work on her mother’s case.

“Cause all of these year, I was just trying to search for her, but I’m just thankful that my mom was my best friend and that she’s in my heart,” she said as she held back tears. “I just – you know, I’m trying to hold it together, so I just thank everyone of y’all, and finally got to meet y’all and everything. I am so grateful. Thanks.”

Even though the case is 46 years old, Davie Police still want to find the person responsible for this crime.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

