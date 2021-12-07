DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 46 years, police in Davie have made major developments in a Jane Doe homicide case, thanks to new technology.

It all began when a body was found floating in a Davie canal on Dec. 23. 1975. She was unidentified and remained as a Jane Doe until Nov. of 2019. When Davie detectives reopened the case, and learned that she was buried at Forest Lawn Cemetary in Davie and they exhumed the body.

“On Oct. 15. 2020 with the help of the LSU faces laboratory. We released an updated digital composite of the unidentified woman, with hopes of someone recognizing her and coming forward to aiding this investigation,” said Chief Stephen Kinsey, Davie Police Dept.

Davie Police on Tuesday said they were able to identify the woman in the cold case as Carolyn Dunn Moudy.

According to investigators, photos show an original composite sketch, and updated composite sketch and a photo of Moudy. The sketches are from forensic analysis from the remains then DNA was extracted.

Detectives found out that there was a Jane Doe that had been buried in the cemetery and reopened the case.

Crime scene technicians and forensic analysis estimated that the remains were that of a woman 15 to 27 years old.

That’s where digital images were created and the photos were released last year to the public in hopes for a big clue.

The genealogist came in and created a family tree that dated back to the 1800s. The woman followed the tree and it led them to a direct familial link with her daughter, Edna.

“We gave her the news just before Thanksgiving. So if you think about it. It’s 46 years of Thanksgivings wondering wheres mom, or what happened to mom, and this was the first holiday that she actually had some sort of closure,” said Detective Eddy Velazquez, Homicide Davie Police Dept.

Edna, who joined detectives on Tuesday, said she is grateful for their years of hard work on her mother’s case.

“Cause all of these year, I was just trying to search for her, but I’m just thankful that my mom was my best friend and that she’s in my heart,” she said as she held back tears. “I just – you know, I’m trying to hold it together, so I just thank everyone of y’all, and finally got to meet y’all and everything. I am so grateful. Thanks.”

Even though the case is 46 years old, Davie Police still want to find the person responsible for this crime.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

