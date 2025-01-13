PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - DNA testing has confirmed that skeletal remains discovered in a Broward County canal belong to 3-year-old Caren Doris Wurst, who, along with her mother, Doris Wurst, was reported missing nearly 50 years ago.

The remains were found on Aug. 10, 2024, when Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer sonar search team, located a submerged 1961 Chevrolet Impala in a canal near the 10100 block of West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

Broward Sheriff’s Office divers recovered two sets of skeletal remains from the vehicle—those of an adult and a small child.

Caren and her 35-year-old mother were last seen on Nov. 7, 1974, at their home in the now-defunct Sunshine City Trailer Park in Plantation. The discovery followed a 14-month collaborative search effort by Sunshine State Sonar, the Plantation Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the Wursts may have been victims of a vehicle accident that sent their car into the canal.

