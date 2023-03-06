SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A wedding DJ provided new details about the tense moments at reception in Southwest Ranches when the owner of the venue demanded guests to leave as he waved a gun around, landing him and another man behind bars.

Miguel Rodriguez Albisu and Christian Sergio Rafart appeared in Broward County bond court, Saturday morning.

The presiding judge ran into some trouble pronouncing the name of the other suspect.

“Miguel Rodriguez Albuchi? I’m sure I’m butchering his name,” he said.

The suspects face a list of charges. Rodriguez Albisu faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both men listed their address as Cielo Farms Nursery, located along the 4600 block of Volunteer Road.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Jonathan Campo said he was DJing a reception held at Cielo Farms, Thursday night.

Campo said he started playing the last song at 10:54 p.m., and it would end by 11 o’clock.

The DJ said a worker demanded he turn off the music for fears of noise complaints, rushed him three times and spilled a drink on his audio equipment even though he had turned the music down.

“By this time, the entire wedding party is aware of what’s going on,” said Campo. “My honest perspective, ’cause I’ve done so many weddings is, I think you should know the way your employees are handling the situation, because it’s not a good representation for the business.”

Moments later, Campo said, a man wearing a yellow shirt walked into the hall and took out a gun from a brown pouch, an image that the DJ can’t get out of his mind.

“Why am I bracing myself to get shot? All I was doing was DJing my cousin’s wedding and trying to give her her last dance,” he said.

Campo said he took out his son and began recording the gun-wielding man on video.

“Get out, get out. Don’t make me … Get out! Get out! Get out!” the man is heard saying in the video.

“He just started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody, put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head,” said Campo.

Campo’s video showed a woman screaming as she walked past. Later on, someone appeared to try to restrain the man in the yellow shirt before he broke free and got closer to the camera. It appears he’s holding a gun.

“OK, let me get my purse,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

“Get out! Get out!” replied the man in the yellow shirt.

Davie Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at the location at around 11 p.m. and made two arrests.

As for Campo, he said it was a traumatic experience.

“It just went from being like an amazing event that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, to an event that you’re really going to remember for the rest of your life for the wrong reasons,” he said.

7News reached out to the owners of Cielo Farms Nursery. They said they are more than happy to share what they say happened as soon as they consult with their attorney.

Rodriguez Albisu has since been released from jail. As of late Sunday night, Rafart remains in jail.

