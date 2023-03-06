SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A wedding DJ provided new details about the tense moments at a reception in Southwest Ranches when the owner of the venue demanded guests leave as he waved a gun around, landing him and another man behind bars.

According to the police report, they had the venue until 11:30 p.m. but the owner told them to shut it off at around 10:54 p.m.

“Imagine you’re just getting married, my best friend’s first act as a husband is to step in front of a gun for his wife,” said Edward Faria, the groom’s best man.

Multiple guest said they felt trapped in the property.

Miguel Rodriguez Albisu and Christian Sergio Rafart appeared in Broward County bond court, Saturday morning.

“Nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” read a judge.

The presiding judge ran into some trouble pronouncing the name of the other suspect.

“Miguel Rodriguez Albuchi? I’m sure I’m butchering his name,” he said.

The suspects face a list of charges. Rodriguez Albisu faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both men listed their address as Cielo Farms Nursery, located along the 4600 block of Volunteer Road.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Jonathan Campo said he was DJing a reception held at Cielo Farms, Thursday night.

The DJ said a worker demanded he turn off the music for fear of noise complaints, rushed him three times and spilled a drink on his audio equipment, even though he had turned the music down.

“By this time, the entire wedding party is aware of what’s going on,” said Campo. “My honest perspective, ’cause I’ve done so many weddings is, I think you should know the way your employees are handling the situation, because it’s not a good representation for the business.”

Moments later, Campo said, a man wearing a yellow shirt walked into the hall and took out a gun from a brown pouch, an image that the DJ can’t get out of his mind.

“Why am I bracing myself to get shot? All I was doing was DJing my cousin’s wedding and trying to give her her last dance,” he said.

Campo said he took out his phone and began recording the gun-wielding man on video.

“Get out, get out. Don’t make me … Get out! Get out! Get out!” the man is heard saying in the video.

“He just started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody, put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head,” said Campo.

Campo’s video showed a woman screaming as she walked past. Later on, someone appeared to try to restrain the man in the yellow shirt before he broke free and got closer to the camera. It appears he’s holding a gun.

7News learned other people at the wedding also had guns but did not pull them out.

“OK, let me get my purse,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

“Get out! Get out!” replied the man in the yellow shirt.

Davie Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at the location, at around 11 p.m., and made two arrests.

As for Campo, he said it was a traumatic experience.

“It just went from being like an amazing event that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, to an event that you’re really going to remember for the rest of your life for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Campo said he and a bridesmaid were injured during the altercation.

“One of the bridesmaids was actually punched in the face and had a contusion,” said Campo.

7News spoke with Albisu’s attorney.

“When the evidence comes out in this case and what actually happened prior to that tape rolling, I believe that it’s going to show my client is in fact not guilty and will be exonerated of any criminal wrongdoings whatsoever on that evening,” said Ken Padowitz, Albisu’s attorney.

Since the video went viral others have complained about the owners.

“In the past four months, they’ve shut like six parties down early to get people out of there,” said Faria. “Most of the time they don’t even provide signed contracts, it’s more verbal agreements.”

Rodriguez Albisu has since been released from jail. As of late Sunday night, Rafart remains in jail.

7News learned this property is zoned rural residential, so it’s unclear if they can even have a commercial business.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.