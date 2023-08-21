FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue divers are searching a canal in Fort Lauderdale after a car was found partially submerged.

Cameras captured the partially submerged vehicle along the 1700 block of Southeast 15th Avenue, Sunday night,

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a dive assignment after, authorities said, the car somehow ended up in the canal.

It remains unclear whether anyone was in the car or whether the driver made it out safely.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

