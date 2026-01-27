DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are conducting an investigation in and near a lake in a residential Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

7’s Drone Force hovered above a large law enforcement presence in the gated community located in the area of Lakeside Drive and Lakeside Way, just north of West Hillsboro Boulevard, off North Powerline Road, near the Deer Creek Golf Club, at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

An area resident told 7News they saw helicopters circling the lake at around 4:15 a.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether or not a car went into the lake, but 7News cameras captures divers, a stretcher and a tow truck at the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., detectives have not specified how many people the divers may be searching for, as they continue to investigate.

