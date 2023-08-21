FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue divers are searching a canal in Fort Lauderdale after a car was found partially submerged.

Cameras captured the vehicle along the 1700 block of Southeast 15th Avenue, Sunday night. Part of its front was seen underwater.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a diving assignment after, authorities said, the car somehow ended up in the canal.

It remains unclear whether anyone was in the car or whether the driver made it out safely.

Authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

