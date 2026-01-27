DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Divers pulled a body from a lake in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood following a chaotic chain of events that began with a reported burglary, leading authorities to take a man into custody.

7’s Drone Force hovered above a large law enforcement presence in the area of Lakeside Drive and Lakeside Way, just north of West Hillsboro Boulevard, off North Powerline Road, near the Deer Creek Golf Club, at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a burglary along the 700 block of Deer Creek Lakeside Way, just before 4 a.m.

Investigators said multiple subjects were breaking into vehicles in the community.

After deputies arrived, several subjects fled the scene in an SUV that crashed into the lake.

An area resident told 7News she saw helicopters circling the lake at around 4:15 a.m.

A man who made it out of the vehicle and onto land was taken into custody, authorities said.

One of the responding deputies went into the water in an attempt to rescue the others who were inside the SUV, but was unable to reach them.

BSO’s Dive Team, Aviation, K-9 and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units also responded to search for the other individuals

Cameras captured the moment divers pulled a body from the water.

As of 10 a.m., divers continue to search the water for another person believed to have been in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

