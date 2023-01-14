MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crafty crooks made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a South Florida store.

The shoplifters distracted employees as they snatched shapewear off the hangers, last Thursday, at a family-owned Peppertree Plaza store off West Sample Road in Margate.

Now, the store owners hope surveillance video will help catch them.

The owner’s son, Santiago Ospina, explains.

“We get the products from Colombia,” he said, “and we work really hard to get the stuff that we have.”

Store surveillance video from Fajas Colombianas Forestal shows two women taking what’s not theirs in just 20 minutes.

“Put everything and stuff in the bag,” said Ospina, “and my dad didn’t notice.”

These two women, the owners said, stole close to $3,000 of women’s shapewear.

“They saw the camera, that there is a camera, but they don’t care,” said Ospina.

Store owner Augusto Ospina was behind the counter at the time. His son said the women were shouting questions at his dad from across the store in an attempt to distract him.

“My dad sorta gave them space. My dad stayed over there, and they like start to put stuff in their skirt,” said Ospina.

After they got what they were after, around 10 items, they left.

“And my dad didn’t notice,” said Ospina.

This is a tough break for a hardworking family investing in their future. They’ve put a great deal of money in this store and another location at Festival Market Place in Pompano Beach.

“It’s really sad, it’s really hard for us,” said Ospina.

If you have any information on these thieves or their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

