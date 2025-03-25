DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A displaced family is speaking out after a fire engulfed their Davie mobile home.

The Vallejo family said their home of over 12 years was destroyed after their 10-year-old family member plugged something into an outlet and heard a pop.

Nora Vallejo, the children’s grandmother, is staying at a hotel. She said she is taking things one day at a time.

“Just trying to hold up,” she said.

As the fire started, surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera shows 10-year-old Isiah running outside and grabbing a water hose to put the fire out. When he noticed he couldn’t tamp down the flames, he turned the hose on himself.

Moments later, the fire grew and engulfed the home.

Nora said Isiah was in total shock.

“When we all got out of the house, he was kind of like in shock. He was trying to rinse himself off with the water hose, and he was just in total shock,” she said.

Isiah was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and then to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami to be treated for his burn wounds.

He is expected to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks.

The other eight family members living inside the home were able to get out safely.

“I just thank got that my kids are OK and that everyone got out safe,” said Alexandrea Vallejo, Isiah’s aunt.

The large family was displaced by the fire and are staying at a hotel on Hollywood Beach after some help from the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross has helped us out, but there’s only limited funds that they’ve given us, so once we’re done with the funds, we have to see what we can do,” said Nora.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help them through this difficult time. To donate, click here.

