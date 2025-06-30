PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxurious vacation at sea turned harrowing after a little girl fell overboard a Disney cruise ship. Another guest made the remarkable save, jumping into danger to rescue her.

The Port Everglades-based Disney Dream is a four-day, round-trip Bahamian cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

According to initial reports, a little girl fell off of Deck Four on Sunday as the ship was making its way toward Florida. A man, believed to be her father, jumped after her, sparking the ship’s alarms.

Part of the rescue was captured on camera and posted to social media, showcasing the moments Disney Cruise Line employees deployed a rescue boat to eventually rescue them from the open water.

In response to this incident, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told 7News in a statement:

“The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

How the little girl ended up over the railing is under investigation.

