PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney Cruise Line has officially opened its new dedicated cruise terminal at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, marking the cruise line’s second year-round homeport in Florida.

The 104,000-square foot terminal, reimagined by Walt Disney Imagineering, immerses guests in the world of Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” through colorful murals, the cruise line said in a news release.

Courtesy Disney Cruise Line Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Dream is set to sail from Port Everglades starting Nov. 20, followed by the Disney Magic on May 9, 2024, offering a variety of tropical cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.