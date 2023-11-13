PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney Cruise Line has officially opened its new dedicated cruise terminal at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, marking the cruise line’s second year-round homeport in Florida.
The 104,000-square foot terminal, reimagined by Walt Disney Imagineering, immerses guests in the world of Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” through colorful murals, the cruise line said in a news release.
The Disney Dream is set to sail from Port Everglades starting Nov. 20, followed by the Disney Magic on May 9, 2024, offering a variety of tropical cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.