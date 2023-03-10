FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney Cruise Line donated a “reel” cool gift to a South Florida children’s hospital.

Captain Minnie Mouse and her crew from Disney Cruise Line dropped by Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale to deliver a mobile movie theater, Thursday morning.

The cruise line teamed up with the nonprofit Starlight Children’s Foundation to kick off the first of many movie nights for children, as well as provide them with a boatload of toys and games.

“Anytime the children are here in the hospital, they’re going to be able to enjoy this time watching movies, having fun and really keeping their mind off being in the hospital,” said BHMC CEO Heather Havericak. “It’s just such an incredible gift.”

Officials hope the mobile movie theater and Starlight Disney-themed toys will help the pediatric patients and their families better cope with their medical challenges.

