FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters tackled flames on a yacht this weekend.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a small dinghy aboard the vessel caught fire in the area of the 2300 block of Southwest 28th Terrace, late Sunday morning.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

While the yacht escaped damage, the dinghy was heavily charred.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

