FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School’s graduation season honored some of South Florida’s most outstanding students.

Meet Tamijah Scriven, a superstar student whose impressive resume earned her a full-ride scholarship to college.

“Here at Dillard, I’m involved in the dance magnet program, I’m also part of a club called Youth Behind the Shield,” said Scriven. “I’m also part of the track and field and cross-country team, and also played volleyball here.”

And through all that participation in school, this 18-year-old maintained a 4.0 GPA and won a Silver Knight Award for giving back to the community.

“I have over 493 community service hours,” said Scriven.

Her mentor, Officer Ashley Williams from the Youth Behind the Shield club, beams with pride when she talks about Tamijah.

“You look at her and you’re just like wow,” said Williams. “Everything she accomplishes, from being a sub-stellar student to being a stellar athlete also mentoring others and giving everyone guidance, I just love every aspect about her.”

Her dance teacher Alina Guerrero-Peña had high praises for her achievements.

“I think Tamijah possesses a very rare quality of being a very self-disciplined driven student,” said Guerrero-Peña.

Tamijah’s mother, who works full-time while raising three kids on her own, is her role model in learning how to have a balanced life and stay motivated.

“One of the things that I will always remember is that she told me ‘If you’re going to do something, always do it to your fullest. Never half-do something.’ So that’s something I will always take with me,” said Scriven.

As she gets ready to graduate on Saturday, she is excited about heading to Alabama A&M University to study criminal justice, where she will compete in Track & Field just like continuing the balance that she learned at high school.

“Sometimes I do stay up late like one or two in the morning to finish homework because I do get home from practice late so sometimes it does make it hard,” said Scriven. “And sometimes I do have to miss out on hanging out with friends like ‘Oh, I can’t because I have this going on.’ Sometimes it is sad but I know in the end it will all be worth it”.

She said that she wants to become a lawyer, and maybe one day become a judge.

