FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation unfolded in Fort Lauderdale as the team attempted to coax a man out of a home, leading to a precautionary lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

The incident began Tuesday morning when police responded to a distressing call from a woman reporting that her grandson had allegedly killed her dog at a residence along the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Terrace.

When authorities arrived, the man, known to have mental health issues, barricaded himself inside the home and has since refused to exit.

Authorities believe he is alone inside the residence.

In response to the ongoing standoff, Dillard Elementary School nearby has been placed on lockdown as a safety measure while the SWAT team manages the situation.

Law enforcement is working to peacefully resolve the standoff and ensure the safety of both the individual involved and the surrounding community.

