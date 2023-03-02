FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat has placed two South Florida schools on lockdown.

Fort Lauderdale Police Thursday afternoon received bomb threats on social media, which said that explosives were on board school buses meant to arrive at Dillard Elementary, located at 2330 NW 12th Court, and North Fork Elementary, located at 101 NW 15th Ave.

In an abundance of caution, both schools were placed on lockdown.

Police will be screening the buses for any threatening items before they arrive at the campuses.

