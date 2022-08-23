FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the deputy allegedly had a relationship with an inmate, which is how they learned she had been sneaking drugs into the facility.

She appeared in bond court Tuesday and was placed on a bond hold for $17,500.

Campos-Marquetti was told by a judge that she is unable to possess a weapon, firearms or ammo if she bonds out of jail.

She has since posted her bond.

Campos-Marquetti was working in the Broward County main jail and had only been with the agency for about a year.

She has since been suspended without pay.

Sherriff Gregory Tony commended his investigators for the quick arrest.

