OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities hope pieces of a luxury SUV retrieved from the scene of a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that left an elderly woman dead will help them locate the driver responsible.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday showed pieces from what they said is a light blue older model Range Rover that were left behind.

“This is a breville for a fog light cover,” said BSO Detective Michael Wiley as he showed the round silver car piece.

Investigators said the driver of a 2005-2009 Range Rover Sport SUV hit 80-year-old Barbara Price as she crossed Powerline Road, at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, then took off.

The victim’s widower, Gary Price, and her son, Joel Ragland, spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“I loved her. We’re one of the few people to have been border to border and coast to coast,” said Gary. “We’ve been to just about every state there is.”

Gary has dementia, but he clearly remembers his wife.

“She loved this man and full-on expected to take care of him until he died, and that’s not the way it’s going to work,” said Ragland.

Barbara’s son is grappling with the reality that the driver of the Range Rover left his mother for dead.

“None of the street lights on Powerline Road are on. They have street lights, but none of them are on. That makes no sense,” he said.

“I do not suspect that the driver of the suspect vehicle observed her before the impact,” said Wiley. “There’s no skid marks that would indicate that a person reacted to a threat in front of them.”

However, investigators said, the driver of the Range Rover left the scene, and now they’re looking for that SUV and the motorist.

“Somebody knows something. We’re all held accountable for what we do,” said Ragland. “It’s unfortunate that they left the scene. We as a family forgive him for what has happened. By their own actions, they’re going to have to deal with the law now.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

