FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a grand theft and needs the public’s help.

The incident occurred at 515 E. Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the suspect stole a victim’s credit card from his office while the victim and a business partner were on a conference call.

The victim noticed the suspect walking into the office and when he confronted the suspect, he told the victim that he was lost and was looking for another business.

After some time, the victim received an alert from his bank that someone had made a purchase at Apple for over $7,000.

Video surveillance from the Apple store showed the suspect completing the transactions.

A profile was also created due to the camera footage.

The suspect is a Black male in his 40’s, is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has long dreadlocks and tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and carried a black bag.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about the identity of the involved suspect or information about this incident to contact Detective Jamie Chatman at 954-828-6355. To provide information anonymously, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS(8477).

