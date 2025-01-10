NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man captured on video breaking into a vehicle and stealing a handgun in North Lauderdale.

The burglary occurred around 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, near the 7800 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, believed to be about 30 years old, wearing a black hair cap, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, black pants, a white glove on his right hand and dark-colored shoes.

In the video, the man is seen fidgeting with the door handle of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee before gaining access to the vehicle.

Once inside, the suspect opened the trunk and then moved to the passenger side, where detectives say he rummaged through the car and stole the handgun.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

