POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man found early Sunday morning in Pompano Beach. Rayon Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered in the 1600 block of North Dixie Highway.

Deputies responded to reports of an injured man lying in the roadway around 2 a.m. on April 5. Upon arrival, they found Sanchez had sustained a gunshot wound.

The investigation by the Homicide and Crime Scene units required the 1600 block of North Dixie Highway to be closed to all traffic. The roadway remained shut down for approximately 4 hours overnight before it was reopened to the public.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact BSO Detective Allison Craven-Swan at 954-321-4200. Information can also be provided through the SaferWatch mobile application.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

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