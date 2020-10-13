Detectives search for home burglar in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are looking for a bold burglar in Oakland Park.

Surveillance footage showed the crook strolling up to a home in the middle of the day on Oct. 1 wearing an orange safety vest and a mask.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said he broke in and stole electronics, clothes, the homeowner’s car key and even some alcohol, shoving it all in a shopping bag and a backpack before walking away.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.