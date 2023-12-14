OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A surge in thefts at Prime Storage in Oakland Park has left multiple victims feeling angry, including Jose Pain, whose trailer was stolen earlier this month.

Pain said he had to helplessly watch his surveillance cameras last week showing a man hooking up Pain’s RV to a pickup truck and taking it after recieving a call from the storage faciliy where he keeps it.

‘It was like ‘oh somebody has moved it’ and i was like ‘no I haven’t authorized anyone to move it,’ said Pain.

Days before Pain’s RV was stolen, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they were investigating a string of incidents at the facility, located at 1100 NE 45th St.

Last week, deputies responded to multiple theft reports at Prime Storage, uncovering a series of incidents.

Detectives suspect the same individual(s) are behind these thefts and are diligently pursuing leads. No suspects have been identified nor detained.

Pain said detectives recovered his RV a day later but doesn’t know when he can get it back. He wants to see if all his items remain inside the RV.

“I felt like they invaded my property and I feel mad about it,’ said Pain

For now, Pain said he’s learned a big lesson.

‘Put the best locks available, in the wheels, in the hitch, to prevent this whole hassle,’ said Pain.

He hopes that detectives find who the person is and if they’re responsible for even more big ticket thefts.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

