FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale detectives were seen going in and out of a home, Friday, as they investigated the death of an infant.

FLPD officers responded to a medical call in the area along the 1500 block of Northwest 15th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

The home has been blocked off by police tape since noon and a police presence remained on scene for several hours.

7News cameras captured police and crime scene investigators on scene. Investigators were seen taking pictures around the home.

Neighbors watched as officers dug through trash bins and took pictures. They told 7News they had no idea what happened.

“I came outside to throw the trash out. I saw about 30 police cars, caught me off guard. Caught everybody off guard. The whole neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

But others said detectives started asking those who live in the area if they knew anything.

“The police say this morning, the baby was born this morning and now the baby [is] dead. They don’t know how the baby died,” said a neighbor. “He came around asking, ‘Have we ever seen these people?’ like do we know anything about them? But these people never come outside. Windows closed, they don’t ever come outside.”

Off camera, area residents told 7News they weren’t aware someone was pregnant, but say they are sad about the death of the infant.

“I’m just sad about the baby. My heart go out for the baby though,” said neighbor.

As of Friday evening, detectives said they are investigating whether any foul play is involved.

